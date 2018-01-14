× York woman allegedly assaults sheriff’s deputy

YORK, Pa — A York woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a York County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Markeeva Miller, 23, of York is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after she ran from a deputy who was trying to arrest her for an outstanding bench warrant.

On January 12, the deputy was made aware the Miller had an outstanding warrant for fleeing and eluding, and that Miller was in the human services building.

When Miller was told that she was going to be taken in on the warrant, she handed belongings to a relative and turned to be handcuffed, but instead fled towards the exit.

Miller continued to resist the deputy’s attempts to place her under arrest, that included flailing her arms and legs, causing injuries to his hands, wrists and knees.

The deputy did seek medical attention for his injuries.

Miller was eventually arrested, and taken into custody.