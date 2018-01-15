× 5 players, 1 coach selected to represent our area’s teams at NHL All-Star Game

FLORIDA– The NHL’s All-Star game is just a couple weeks away, and our area’s teams will be well represented at the game and skills competition.

Five players from our area’s teams, and one coach have been selected to represent the Metropolitan Division.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had C Sidney Crosby and D Kris LeTang selected to the squad while C Claude Giroux will be the Philadelphia Flyer’s lone representative.

Leading the way is the Washington Capitals with three selections: F Alex Ovechkin, G Braden Holtby and coach Barry Trotz.

For the third straight season, the All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each division competing for a $1 million winner-take-all prize pool.

The game will be played on January 28 with the skills competition taking place the night before on January 27.