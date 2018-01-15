× Charlehoi man facing charges after allegedly robbing a smoke shop in Spring Garden Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Charlehoi man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a smoke shop.

Eric Carrier, 35, is facing robbery and retail theft charges for the incident.

On January 9 around 5:35 p.m., police received a report of a robbery at the Smoker’s Outlet in the 1100 block of Mt. Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township.

Police were advised that the suspect was a white male that appeared to be in his 20’s, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black jacket with a red hood and a bandana with the Ninja Turtles on it around his neck and chin area.

Police in the area noticed a man matching the description two blocks away from where the robbery had occurred, and took him into custody.

The man was positively identified by the cashier and by police as Carrier.

After reviewing security footage, it was found that Carrier took cash and attempted to grab two packs of L&M cigarettes out of the cashier’s hand and took two packets of Top Ryo pouch tobacco.

Upon arrest, Carrier was found to be in possession of $360 in $1’s, $5’s and $10’s, and the two packs of cigarettes and Top Ryo pouch tobacco.

Now, he is facing charges.