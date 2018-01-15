× Chelsea Manning running for Senate in Maryland

MARYLAND– A transgender woman that was convicted of sharing thousands of military documents is running for senate.

Chelsea Manning, 30, who was convicted of sharing documents with Wikileaks, has filed her candidacy to challenge Sen. Ben Cardin in the upcoming election.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Manning declared to run as a Democrat on January 5 with the FEC.

On Sunday, Manning announced her candidacy on Twitter:

Maryland’s primary election will be held June 26 with the general election being held November 6.