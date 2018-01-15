× Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 283

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 283.

Officials have confirmed that a tractor trailer carrying turkeys rolled over, releasing some of the birds onto the highway.

Currently, all lanes are closed in both directions, and there is no timetable for when the road will reopen.

There is no word on if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.