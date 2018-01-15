× Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, dies at age 46

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, died Monday, according to BBC.

The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London for a recording session when she died, BBC reports. The Cranberries rose to fame in the 1990’s with their hits “Linger” and “Zombie.”

O’Riordan’s publicist confirmed the news to BBC, and said no further details were available at this time.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the statement added.

According to BBC, O’Riordan split from her husband of 20 years, Don Burton, in 2014. She and Burton have three children.

The Cranberries’ 1993 album “Everybody Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We” sold more than 40 million copies.