Frigid with clouds for Monday, then light snow is expected Tuesday

COLD WITH SNOW CHANCES: Monday starts quiet throughout the region, but there’s plenty of clouds. Skies are partly clear to start the day, and it’s another frigid start. Expect temperatures in the single digits to lower teens during the morning. Winds are light to quiet, so wind chill is not much of a factor for the area. Clouds remain abundant during the afternoon. Readings make it into the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures won’t fall much through the night with the clouds in place. The next system slowly enters the region, bringing some snow showers by daybreak. Readings fall into the upper teens to middle 20s. Periods of light snow develop during the afternoon and lasts through the evening hours on Tuesday. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s to near freezing, so some slushy and slippery areas are likely on the roads. Light snow tapers to snow showers late Tuesday night before wrapping early Wednesday morning. Most spots see around 1 to 3 inches of snow, but there are indications the north and northeastern most spots could see as much as 4 inches in total before all ends.

DRY & NOT AS COLD: Temperatures fall back initially on Wednesday, but an overall warming trend takes hold the rest of the week. Wednesday is partly sunny during the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures in the lower 20s before they begin to rebound Thursday. There’s plenty of sunshine for Thursday, and temperatures makes it into the lower 30s. Friday brings more warming, and what turns out to be quite the seasonable day. Readings make it into the middle to upper 30s.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Drastic warming is expected for the upcoming weekend. There’s a mixture of sunshine and some passing clouds Saturday, otherwise expect an even milder day. Temperatures jump all the way into the middle to upper 40s. Sunday readings continue to climb under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the lower 50s for most! We watch for the next shower chance, but for now, Sunday should be dry.

Have a great Monday!