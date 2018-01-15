Harrisburg school hosts hair-cutting event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Across the United States, thousands of people honor the mission and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday, by performing a day of service.

Students and faculty with the Silver Academy Jewish Community Day School in Harrisburg held a day of community service projects on Monday. Among the projects was a hair-cutting donation ceremony.

People were encouraged to cut and donate their hair to cancer patients who have lost their own hair to chemotherapy treatments.

"I've had some clients who have had cancer and I've had to help them find wigs," said Nicole Spitz, a cosmetologist who has donated her services to the event for the last three years. "It makes me feel good that I can be a part of it and I know that it's going to a good cause."

Monday's hair-cutting event was in partnership with Pantene Beautiful Lengths, which accepts donations of ponytails that are eight inches or longer.