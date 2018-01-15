Father finds daughter almost 40 years later: ‘I have never forgotten’

HANOVER, Ind. – An Indiana man has found the biological daughter he had to put up for adoption nearly 40 years ago, according to WAVE.

The happy update comes after he posted a photo on Facebook in an attempt to track down the baby – now a woman – whom he met so briefly.

“She still was a tiny thing, laying in my arms, I remember,” said Jerry Miller. “Beautiful baby.”

Miller said he put his daughter up for adoption after doctors told him he needed surgery for a brain aneurysm and would probably be dead or in a vegetative state.

Miller’s wife was 17 years old at the time and people told her she was too young to take care of the baby.

Miller ended up recovering from his surgery and decided to find his daughter. WAVE had no other immediate details about how the reunion occurred and are giving the family privacy.

This is the message he initially posted on Facebook: