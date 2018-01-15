× Man facing criminal attempt homicide charges after stabbing in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times, leaving her in serious condition.

Jamall Judge, 38, is facing criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault as well as drug and DUI charges.

On January 10 around 6:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of S. 14th and Swatara Streets in Harrisburg for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found that a young adult female victim had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition.

An investigation uncovered Judge as the perpetrator in the case.

On January 13, Judge was taken into custody, and is now facing charges.