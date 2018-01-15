× Man killed by falling tree in York County

CONEWAGO TWP., York County, PA. — A man was killed by a falling tree in York County this morning. It happened around 10:13 a.m. in the 200 block of Jug Road in Conewago Township. Northern York County Regional Police were dispatched to the location.

Officers arrived to find a man trapped under a tree. Officers say he was deceased. Police say the victim and another family member had been cutting down trees on the property. While cutting one of the tress, a tree described as being a large diameter tree, it kicked back and fell upon the victim.

The investigation into this accidental death continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL(8355) or email to tips@nycprd.org.