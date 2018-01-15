× Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings to face off in NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA– The stage has been set, as the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Minnesota Vikings for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles, who beat the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 15-10 in a defensive battle on Saturday evening, are the NFC’s top seed and will host the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

On the other hand, the Vikings are coming off an emotional 29-24 victory against the New Orleans Saints, where WR Stefon Diggs scored a 61-yard walk-off touchdown.

Minnesota is the NFC’s second seed, and will look to keep their season alive this weekend.

Both teams are playing without their starting quarterbacks, as the Eagles have been playing with QB Nick Foles for the past month, while QB Case Keenum took over for the injured QB Sam Bradford early in the season and never looked back.

Each team also sports one of the best defensive units in the NFL, making for what should be a fairly evenly matched game.

You can catch the NFC Championship game at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday on FOX43.