Pirates deal star outfielder Andrew McCutchen to Giants

Posted 4:04 PM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 04:06PM, January 15, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 28: Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) runs off the field after the 4th inning during an MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs on August 28, 2017, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen, the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates for almost a decade and the player most responsible for the team’s return to prominence after 20 years of losing, has been traded to the San Francisco Giants, according to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The newspaper credited the first report of the news to FOX Sports insider Ken Rosenthal.

The 31-year-old outfielder batted .291 during his tenure with the Pirates and swatted 203 home runs. He was voted National League MVP in 2013.

But, according to the Post-Gazette, McCutchen’s impact on the Pirates’ fan base extended beyond the field. He helped end the Pirates’ two-decade span of losing baseball by lifting the team to three straight postseason appearances.

He will be remembered as a star who represented the organization with class, the Post-Gazette said.

Initial reports have not mentioned what the Pirates will be getting back from the Giants in exchange for their top star.