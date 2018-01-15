× Pirates deal star outfielder Andrew McCutchen to Giants

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen, the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates for almost a decade and the player most responsible for the team’s return to prominence after 20 years of losing, has been traded to the San Francisco Giants, according to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The newspaper credited the first report of the news to FOX Sports insider Ken Rosenthal.

#SFGiants have agreed to acquire Andrew McCutchen from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 15, 2018

The 31-year-old outfielder batted .291 during his tenure with the Pirates and swatted 203 home runs. He was voted National League MVP in 2013.

But, according to the Post-Gazette, McCutchen’s impact on the Pirates’ fan base extended beyond the field. He helped end the Pirates’ two-decade span of losing baseball by lifting the team to three straight postseason appearances.

He will be remembered as a star who represented the organization with class, the Post-Gazette said.

Initial reports have not mentioned what the Pirates will be getting back from the Giants in exchange for their top star.