Police seek information in credit card theft from Barnes & Noble

LANCASTER — Police are looking to identify two suspects allegedly involved in a credit card theft.

The incident occurred at Barnes & Nobles in Lancaster City on January 3.

The victim told police that the woman, pictured above, and an unknown black male sat near her purse in the cafe area of the bookstore.

One of the cards was used to make fraudulent purchases at Target in Warwick Township, police say.

The vehicle the female suspect is believed to have got into as a passenger appears to be a dark blue or black Chrysler mini-van, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Toby Hickey at 717-735-3344 or hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.