Police seek Lancaster man accused of committing workers compensation fraud

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking a 45-year-old Lancaster man accused of committing insurance fraud.

Miguel Vasquez was charged after a lengthy investigation into a faulty worker’s compensation claim, according to Manheim Township Police. The investigation determined that Vasquez feigned an injury and defrauded his employer out of $27,089.36 in compensation.

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was issued for Vasquez, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about Vasquez is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-2816.