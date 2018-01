CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Carlisle.

Dejah Thompson-Myers was last seen Saturday at 4 p.m. near the Carlisle Park Apartments, according to police.

She was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, white polo shoes and a back pack. Thompson-Myers, who has dyed red hair, is 5’8″ tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Thompson-Myers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police.