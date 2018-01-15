× Prepare for a snowy Tuesday

SNOWY TUESDAY The next system brings light snow showers by daybreak. Morning lows are in the lower 20s. A few spots may dip into the upper teens. Snow picks up, becoming more widespread and steadier by afternoon, and continues through evening. Afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 20s to near freezing. Accumulations range from 1 to 3 inches of snow, but areas north and northeast, could see as much as 4 inches before snow ends early Wednesday morning. Plan on allowing for extra travel time during the evening commute. Slippery conditions are likely due to slushy roads. Another brief shot of colder air returns for Wednesday. Skies are partly sunny, with morning lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees, and afternoon readings in the lower and middle 20s. It is breezy too. More sunshine expands across the area Thursday helping temperatures return to the lower and middle 30s. A few more clouds for Friday but afternoon temperatures are seasonable in the middle and upper 30s. WARMING WEEKEND A decent turn around in temperatures expected for the weekend. Sunshine mixes with passing clouds Saturday. Thanks to a southwest breeze, it is a milder day in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! More sunshine Sunday, and a boost in temperatures, pushes readings into the lower and middle 50s. Showers hold off until Monday as the next cold front swings through late in the day. With the wet conditions and cloud cover, temperatures fall back to the 40s. The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long! Have a good day! MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist