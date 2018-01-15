× Steelers fall at home to Jaguars, Patriots to host AFC Championship game

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers fell at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, by a score of 45-42.

The game’s score was a lot closer than the contest really was, as the Jaguars led 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh would respond with a score of their own on a 23-yard touchdown to WR Antonio Brown, but the stingy Jaguars’ defense would stifle the Steelers’ next possession with a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown by LB Telvin Smith.

The Steelers responded with two touchdowns through the rest of the second and third quarters, and trailed 28-21 entering the fourth.

However, their comeback was not enough, as the Jaguars added 17 points in the game’s final quarter to hold off the Steelers.

Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette rushed for 109 yards and three scores while embattled QB Blake Bortles threw for 214 yards and a score of his own.

Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and 5 TDs, leading a furious comeback attempt. RB Le’Veon Bell gained 67 yards on the ground and added a score, while Brown totaled 132 yards through the air and 2 TDs.

The Jaguars will move on to face the New England Patriots on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in the AFC Championship game.

The Patriots easily disposed of the Tennessee Titans at home on Saturday night by a score of 35 -14.

QB Tom Brady threw for 337 yards and 3 TDs, leading his team to victory.

Now, the young and hungry Jaguars will travel to Foxboro to face the experienced Patriots.