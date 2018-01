× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Do you support Chelsea Manning’s decision to run for U.S. Senate

Chelsea Manning, the transgender woman convicted of sharing thousands of military documents, is running for the United States Senate, she announced Sunday.

Manning, 30, who was convicted of sharing documents with Wikileaks, has filed her candidacy to challenge Sen. Ben Cardin in the upcoming election.

