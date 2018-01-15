Update: Cumberland County teenagers located

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Cody Neefe and Kayla Hostler have been located, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say they were found around 7 p.m. in Cumberland County and have since returned home. have returned home.

Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two missing teenagers.

Cody James Neefe, of Mt. Holly Springs, and Dillsburg resident Kayla Hostler were last seen Saturday, January 13, around 6 p.m. in South Middleton Township, according to State Police.

The two are currently without money, transportation and proper clothing for current weather conditions, police say.

Neefe, 17, and Hostler, 15, are believed to be traveling together and advised they would be hitchhiking to Maryland, police add.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle at 717-249-2121.