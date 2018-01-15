× York man accused of choking girlfriend during argument involving spilled spaghetti

YORK — A 19-year-old York man was arrested Saturday after allegedly choking his girlfriend during an argument involving spilled spaghetti.

Emory Craig Woodyard, of the 300 block of Bristol Drive, is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault, York City police say.

According to police, the victim said Woodyard was laughing as he choked her.

The incident happened at about 8:25 p.m., when officers were called to the 300 block of Bristol Drive for the report of a domestic incident. The victim told police Woodyard attacked her inside their apartment.

According to the victim, she had been packing her possessions to leave Woodyard after an argument. As she packed, she spilled spaghetti noodles on the floor, she told police. Woodyard allegedly told her to clean up the noodles, but she continued to pack, the victim said. Woodyard then allegedly followed her into a bedroom, where he began dumping her possessions on the floor, according to the arrest affidavit.

He then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and tightened his grip until the victim began having difficulty breathing, the arrest affidavit says. He was allegedly laughing until the victim fell to the floor, at which time he let her go, police say.

The victim texted a friend, who told her to call 911, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim left the apartment and did so.

As police were en route to the scene, they ran Woodyard’s name through a criminal database and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a traffic citation, according to police.

Woodyard was arrested on the warrant immediately after police arrived at the apartment.

He remains in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.