York police investigating shooting that injured 19-year-old woman

YORK — A 19-year-old York woman was injured in a shooting Friday night on West Gas Avenue, according to York City Police.

Kyristen Daniels told police she was walking in the 300 block of West Gas Avenue at 11:30 p.m., when she heard several gunshots. She ran from the area, and later discovered she had been shot in the leg, police say.

Daniels was taken to York Hospital for treatment of her injury, which appears to be non-life-threatening, police say.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text anonymous tips to 847-411.