YWCA Lancaster celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

LANCASTER, PA. - YWCA Lancaster honored Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a kid-friendly event. Children, ages 3 to 12, were able to make crafts relating to peace, diversity and the life of the civil rights leader. Organizers of the event also played parts of Dr. King's famous speeches.

"Children are innocent, young, and impressionable," said Mandy Kastner, Assistant Director of YWCA Lancaster. "If we can get them excited about exploring our differences and celebrating ourselves at any age, it's amazing."

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968. If alive today, he would have been 89-years-old.