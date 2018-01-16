25-year-old man charged in string of robberies throughout Lebanon

LEBANON — A 25-year-old man was charged in a string of robberies throughout Lebanon.

The most recent robbery occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 700 block of Quentin Road. According to police, Carlos Clemente-Cantres, of Lebanon, pointed a firearm at the victim. Police located Clemente-Cantres a few blocks from the scene and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Evidence related to the robbery was on the suspect — a firearm, later determined to be a BB gun, was also recovered.

The three other robberies involving Clemente-Cantres allegedly occurred on December 16, December 23 and January 4.

No one was injured during the robberies, police add.