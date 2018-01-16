× 3 suspects in Cumberland Co. deli robbery taken into custody

WEST PENNSBORO TWP., Cumberland County — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday that three suspects are in custody after allegedly robbing a deli in Newville.

The incident occurred at Big Spring Deli Tuesday just before 7:45 a.m. The suspects, identified at this time as a 22-year-old black male and two 20-year-old males, were apprehended 30 minutes later, according to State Police.

Police say the men entered the deli, approached the store clerk and brandished handguns. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, cigars and lighters. They fled in a white Nissan Altima, police add.

Troopers spotted the fleeing vehicle on Route 641 and attempted to stop it. During the pursuit, the Nissan became disabled in a field near the 1500 block of Newville Road. The suspects fled on foot and were detained a short time later.