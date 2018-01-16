× Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center breaks ground on new Training Support Center building

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center, Pennsylvania National Guard, ceremonially broke ground on its new Training Support Center building in a ceremony here Jan. 16 with elected officials, senior military and civilian leaders and other dignitaries in attendance.

The new 63,000 square-foot Training Support Center replaces a 22,490 square-foot wooden building dating from World War II.

“This additional space will allow us to continue to grow, to increase our appeal as a world class training site to more and more units,” said Lt. Col. Lane Marshall, Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center garrison commander. “It will give our skilled, professional trainers and staff the space and the resources to build the capabilities of our force.”

The facility will house thousands of training aides like compasses, replicated weapons and munition rounds, and other devices. Additionally, it will have classroom space, a fabrication and repair shop, and a warehouse. The plans include environmental initiatives such as roof-mounted solar panels and a geothermal HVAC system that build on Fort Indiantown Gap’s nationally recognized environmental initiatives.

Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, acknowledged the service and commitment of Guard members, and the importance of having improved facilities to train them. “We’re very excited to have this opportunity to design a new training facility from the ground up and get exactly the kind of space, floor plan and modern building to enhance our training into the future,” he said.

Fort Indiantown Gap has been an active training facility since 1933 and is the busiest National Guard Training Center in the nation, training more than 130,000 service members from all branches and components, law enforcement, and partners at the international, state, and local levels.

Officials in attendance were: state Rep. Russ Diamond, Lebanon County Commissioners Bob Phillips, Bill Ames and Jo Ellen Litz, Lebanon County Chief Clerk Jamie Wolgemuth, East Hanover Township Dauphin County Supervisor Michael Yingling and Union Township Supervisor Gary Longenecker and staff members from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent offices’.

The facility is anticipated to cost approximately $11.5 million and is expected to be completed by 2019.-

Lt. Col. Lane Marshall, Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center commander, state Rep. Russ Diamond, Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, adjutant general of Pennsylvania and Will Tackling, Headquarters Department of the Army General Staff 3/5/7 ceremonially breaking ground on Fort Indiantown Gap’s new Training Support Center Jan. 16.



An architectural rendering of the new Training Support Center. The 63,000 square-foot building will house thousands of training aides like compasses, replicated weapons and munition rounds and other devices. Additionally it will have classroom space, a fabrication and repair shop and a warehouse. A ceremonial ground breaking was held for the facility Jan. 16 at Fort Indiantown Gap. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

