× FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Shayne Ward Deska, DOB 11/05/90, 27-Years Old

Wanted: Escape

Location: Harrisburg Community Corrections Center; 27 N Cameron St, Harrisburg City, Dauphin County

Incident Date: September 3, 2016

Charges Filed: September 4, 2016

2. Gabriel Francis Emelio, DOB: 06/08/88, 29-Years Old

Wanted: Forgery, Theft By Deception

Location: McDonald’s, 3555 Vine St, LondonderryTownship, Dauphin County

Incident Date: January 22, 2016

Charges Filed: May 24, 2017