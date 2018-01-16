× Harrisburg Police seek credit union robbery suspect

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of robbing a credit union on January 11 in Harrisburg.

The suspect entered Belco Community Credit Union, located at 205 South Front Street, around 11:45 a.m and demanded money. A short time later, he fled the bank, according to Harrisburg Police.

The individual, approximately 6-foot tall with an average build, was wearing jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a reflexive work vest, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg City Police Detectives at 717-255-3162, or County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 and ask for a Harrisburg City Police Detective. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information leading to the arrest in this case.