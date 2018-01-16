× Lancaster County man charged with DUI in connection to two-vehicle crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 33-year-old Manheim man was charged with DUI, driving without a license, driving without insurance and other related offenses in connection to a two-vehicle crash on Route 72 Friday night.

Jason Edward Wilson, of the 600 block of New Charlotte Street, crashed his Subaru Outback into another vehicle on the 1600 block of Lancaster Route (Route 72), shortly before 6 p.m., according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Wilson allegedly refused to take a blood test, police say. He was later found to be driving without insurance, and his driver’s license expired in October of 2017, according to police.

Police charged Wilson with DUI (highest rate of alcohol), DUI (general impairment), driving without a license, driving without insurance, and illegally entering a crossing roadway.