× Leftover snow showers end, then it’s cold and breezy for Wednesday

EARLY SNOW THEN SLOWLY WARMING

Snow continues through evening. Expect slippery roads and sidewalks. Visibility will be lowered too. Temperatures hold fairly steady in the middle 20s. Light snow accumulates through the morning before shutting off. Accumulations will range between 2 to 5 inches of snow. Morning lows are near 20. Bundle up. Afternoon readings are cold in the 20s, however, the winds pick up creating wind chills in the teens. So extra layers are a must. We see more sunshine Thursday which helps to boost temperatures closer to seasonable averages in the middle 30s. The breeze is still with us too. By Friday, we are flirting with 40 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine. We stay quiet and mild for a few more days before the next system arrives.

MILD QUIET WEEKEND

We are in store for a milder weekend with temperatures turning around. A fair amount of clouds hover for Saturday. Milder air moves in, and temperatures are warming quickly to the upper 40s. By Sunday, we are seeing more sunshine with readings in the 50s. We continue in the 50s for Monday but showers arrive with the next system. Tuesday turns cold again with readings back in the 30s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist