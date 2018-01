× No injuries in York County residential fire

WINDSOR TWP., York County — A fire in Red Lion forced four people out of their home Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a home in Chatham Lane around 2 p.m.

According to the Laurel Fire Department Chief, firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 15 minutes.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, the fire chief adds.

At this point, there’s no word on what caused the blaze.