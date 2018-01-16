× Police investigating an armed robbery in Dauphin County

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an armed robbery.

On January 16 at 4:25 a.m., the Gulf Station in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike was robbed by two black men.

The men entered the store wearing hoodies and dark jeans and demanded the clerk to open the cash register while displaying handguns.

The duo took cash from the register drawer and fled the scene westbound across the front parking lot of the store.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident to contact them at 717-249-7191.