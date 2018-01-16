Police investigating retail theft in which hundreds of dollars worth of meat was stolen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a retail theft in which two women stole a cart full of several hundred dollars worth of meat.

On January 15 around 11:15 a.m., a retail theft occurred at a store in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road.

The above pictured women stole several hundred dollars worth of meat, after walking out of a store with a cart full.

The duo loaded the meat into a bed of a pickup truck and departed.

Anyone who has any information or may know the identity of either of the females or recognizes the pick up truck is asked to contact Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.