Police search for suspected copper theft from Lancaster County church

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are investigating an incident involving the theft of copper from the exterior of a Lancaster County church.

According to Manheim Township police, thieves stole seven copper rain gutters from the side of Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Avenue. The suspected theft occurred sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 14, police say.

The total loss is estimated at $1,937.