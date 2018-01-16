Police seek identities of suspects in armed robbery of Dauphin Co. 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a 7-Eleven early Tuesday.

The suspects entered the convenience store, located at 12 East Main Street, around 3 a.m.

Upon entry, the two individuals brandished handguns at the employee and demanded a carton of cigarettes and cash, police say.

The suspects then fled with the cigarettes and cash in a white four-door sedan, police add.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the armed robbery is urged to contact Detective Gary Rux at 717-902-0627 or grux@middletownborough.com.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted here or by calling Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.