Snow showers become a steadier, light snow Tuesday afternoon, lasts through the night

LIGHT SNOW TUESDAY: Light snow is on the way Tuesday as the next system approaches. The morning begins with some snow and periods of light snow. Readings begin in the lower to middle 20s, so it’s not as cold as yesterday morning. A steadier period of light snow develops during the midday hours and lasts through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours on Tuesday. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s to lower 30s, so some slushy and slippery areas are likely on the roads. Light snow gradually tapers to snow showers from west to east late Tuesday night before wrapping early Wednesday morning. Most spots see around 2 to 5 inches of snow. The best chance for the higher 4-5” amounts is along the north and northeastern portions of the region.

DRY & NOT AS COLD: Temperatures fall back initially on Wednesday, but an overall warming trend takes hold the rest of the week. Wednesday is partly sunny during the afternoon hours. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 20s before they begin to rebound Thursday. There’s plenty of sunshine for Thursday, and temperatures makes it into the lower 30s. Both days are breezy. Wind chill values on Wednesday feel like the teens. On Thursday, they feel lower in the 30s. Friday brings more warming, and what turns out to be quite the seasonable day. Readings make it into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Drastic warming is expected for the upcoming weekend. There’s a mixture of sunshine and some passing clouds Saturday, otherwise expect an even milder day. Temperatures jump all the way into the middle to upper 40s. Sunday readings continue to climb under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the lower 50s for most! Monday sees plenty of clouds, and the next system approaches. This brings the chance for showers. Temperatures are still mild, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

