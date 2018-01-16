WATCH: Ice field in the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County -- The massive ice field on the Susquehanna River is backing up near Wrightsville, making for some impressive vistas, but also raising concerns of flooding.

The edge of the ice field has almost reached the road surface at some points along Long Level Road in Lower Windsor Township. There are few places where water can be seen moving at all.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a flood watch for portions of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry and York counties around the river due to the ice jams.

The flood watch remains in effect until Monday, the NWS says.