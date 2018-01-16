× Weather blamed for accidents in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — During the early morning hours, Ephrata Police investigated numerous weather related accidents throughout the areas of Ephrata Borough, Ephrata Township and West Cocalico Twp. One accident was a roll over and two others involved a vehicle striking a house.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., police investigated a roll over crash at mile marker 41 of US 222 North bound. The driver of a Dodge truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Another crash occurred in the 3100 Block of Rothsville Rd where a vehicle slid off the roadway and into a house. There were no injuries and the house only sustained minor damage however the vehicle was towed from the scene. Two other crashes occurred in Ephrata Twp. which involved pick up trucks that slid on the snow covered roadways into guardrails. No injuries reported however both trucks were towed from the scene.

Several accidents occurred in West Cocalico Twp. with three separate crashes happening in the area of Greenville Rd and Pennys Hill Rd. One crash in area of Greenville and Pennys Hill involved minor damage to a school bus with no injuries reported to students on the bus. A fourth minor crash occurred in the 1000 Blk of Mount Airy Rd. No injuries were reported.

Two more accidents were reported in Ephrata Borough. The first near Apple St and Market St. with the second involving a vehicle striking a house. No injuries reported in either and the house sustained minor damage.