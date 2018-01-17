× 3 guns stolen from Kinsey’s Outdoors in November recovered in Baltimore, ATF spokesman says

BALTIMORE — Three of the more than 70 firearms stolen from a Lancaster County outdoors store in November have been recovered in Baltimore, a spokesperson from the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms tells FOX43.

On November 19, suspects broke into Kinsey’s Outdoors, a family-owned archery, hunting, firearms and fishing retailer, located in Mount Joy. The suspects are believed to have stolen 72 firearms.

Less than three weeks after the robbery, a Kimber handgun was seized in Baltimore from a 17-year-old teen. The juvenile was stopped by police following a physical altercation, which is when the firearm was discovered.

Two more guns were recovered on December 21.

A Springfield handgun was found during a traffic stop. Three individuals were in the vehicle — all three were arrested, the ATF spokesman says.

A second firearm was seized later that day.