Camp Hill Prison reports the death of an inmate

CAMP HILL — A 70-year-old inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill took his own life on Monday, the prison announced Wednesday.

According to superintendent Laurel Harry, the inmate, James Michael Bailey, jumped from the second-floor tier of a housing unit at approximately 6:30 a.m. Prison medical staff attempted CPR and called 911, and the inmate was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Holy Spirit Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m.

Bailey was serving a life sentence for murder. He has been an inmate since 1998. He transferred to Camp Hill on Jan. 9.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate Bailey’s death.