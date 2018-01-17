× Carlisle Youth Lacrosse offering free registration and equipment rental to athletes with financial need

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Carlisle Youth Lacrosse Program announced a unique opportunity to the students of all area schools.

A private, corporate sponsor from the community is supporting lacrosse growth in Carlisle. Now, they are offering UNLIMITED scholarships through the month of January for registration and equipment rental, if a family has a financial concern.

This is available for all interested students in grades 1-8 who are in need. All scholarship recipients are kept confidential.

The deadline is January 31, 2018.

Registration costs for U10, U12, and U14 are $145 for the Spring season which includes indoor practice from January – March, then outdoor practices beginning in March once the ground thaws. Registration costs also cover a uniform, a shooter shirt and least 2 tournaments. Costs for U8 players is $75, with no charge for equipment rental and include a Brine Fiddlestick that is theirs to keep at then end of the program.

Equipment rental is normally $50 with a $100 deposit for the season. Issued equipment includes Helmet, chest protector and elbow pads. Athletes are responsible to provide mouth guard and lacrosse stick. Further assistance can be evaluated if necessary.

Registrations for this scholarship program are by email: boothsb@icloud.com. Other registrations can be completed at the website: claxyouth.com.