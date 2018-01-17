Denver woman accused of hiding son who was wanted by police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Denver woman is accused of helping her son avoid apprehension by law enforcement.

On December 4, officers from the East Cocalico Police Department received a tip that Joel Suriano, 32, was at his mother’s residence.

Officers allege that while they were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant, 61-year-old Nancy Suriano — Joel’s mother — helped hide her son in the house and then helped him escape through a window. Police say Nancy was aware that her son had arrest warrants.

Nancy is charged with obstructing administration of law or governmental function.

In January, Joel was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and theft by unlawful taking after allegedly entering a residence and stealing over $2,000 worth of tools, electronics, clothing and other items. That incident occurred in December, also.

Joel, and another individual, were identified by surveillance video and other investigative methods, according to police. The stolen items were found at a residence they were living in, police add.