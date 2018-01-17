Harrisburg University introduces heads of eSports team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., - After months of searching the United States for gaming gurus, Harrisburg University introduces the heads of its eSports team.

RELATED: Harrisburg University E-Sports team finds home

Head coach Jeff Wang and Program Director Chad Sheltz, a Harrisburg native, will lead a team of video gamers in inter-collegiate competitions. Harrisburg University now has a 700 seat theater that will allow fans to watch LIVE eSports matches on a 40 foot screen.

"It's a very new thing, but it's also something that a lot people can get behind. We're going to focus on impacting the community, connecting people and making sure the events we put on are world class," said coach Jeff Wang.

eSports is Harrisburg University's first and only varsity sport. The program is expected to begin this fall, offering 15 full-ride scholarships for students playing on the team.