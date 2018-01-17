× Highspire Borough Police Department sets up Safe Medication Disposal Unit

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Highspire Borough Police Department announced that a secured Safe Medication Disposal Unit, sponsored by Rite Aid, will be placed under the port where patrol vehicles are parked.

The medication disposal box will accept no longer needed prescription medications and over the counter medications.

However, the box will not accept illegal drugs, needles, lotions/liquids, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers or hydrogen peroxide.