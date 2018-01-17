× Lancaster man facing charges for allegedly forging a payroll check

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly forging a payroll check.

Anthony Rodriguez, 20, is charged with forgery and theft by deception.

Around or on November 7, 2017, Rodriguez allegedly forged a payroll check from MGS Incorporated from the amount of $424.53.

Rodriguez never worked for MGS, and was identified through bank surveillance photos.

Rodriguez is currently in prison on unrelated charges.