Layoffs at Sodexo, Inc. to affect over 450 people in Dauphin, Cumberland County

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Sodexo, Inc. has announced layoffs that will affect over 450 people in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.

The layoffs in Dauphin County will affect some who work at UPMC Pinnacle Health System- Community Hospital, UPMC Pinnacle Health System- Harrisburg and UPMC Pinnacle Health System- Poly Clinic. A total of 389 people will be laid off.

In Cumberland County, the layoffs will affect some who work at Pinnacle Health System- West Shore Hospital. A total of 73 people will be laid off.