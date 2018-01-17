Man accused of tying up, stealing from elderly roommate heading to trial

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 40-year-old man is heading to trial on charges relating to the robbery and theft of his elderly roommate’s belongings, including his vehicle.

Aspen James allegedly tied up his 81-year-old roommate with an extension cord on June 22, threatened to hurt him and then stole his cellphone, credit cards, a debit card and a 1999 Buick Regal sedan, police say.

The victim freed himself from the cord and contacted police. He told police that James had lived with him at his Toll Gate Station home for about four months, charging documents state.

James, a Lancaster resident, was located by Philadelphia police the following day. He was sleeping inside his roommate’s vehicle.

An investigation revealed that the defendant attempted to purchase items with the stolen cards, police add.

James, who is being held at Lancaster County Prison, is charged with robbery, five counts of theft, unlawful restraint and access device fraud.