Man found dead inside York home

Update, 2:38 p.m. — The York County Coroner’s Office tweeted an update confirming the deceased’s identity as Lester Herbin Jr.

The deceased was discovered in the home by family members. The manner of death was determined to be “multiple sharp force trauma wounds to the body.”

No autopsy is scheduled, the Coroner’s Office says.

While the death was initially called suspicious by the York County Police Department, the coroner’s office latest update did not term it as such.

Further information will be released at a later time, according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story:

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and the coroner is on the scene of an incident in York.

Officials responded to the 400 block of Salem Avenue in York for an unknown incident.

