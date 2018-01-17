MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Bella Thomas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Bella Thomas is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Bella is a 7th grader at Central York Middle School. Bella enjoys dance, pageants, acting in school plays, singing in 'Raise Your Voice' and Glee and reading! She also founded Panther Abandoned Art, a student-based organization.

Bella's career plans are to be a News Anchor for Fox43. Bella wants to attend York College or Point Park University for Broadcasting.

He interests include volunteering in local community for the Alzheimer's Association and March of Dimes.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)