× More sunshine Thursday, and back to the 30s, however, the breeze adds to the chill

CHILLY SUNSHINE THURSDAY

The breeze continues this evening and through the day tomorrow. Skies are mostly clear allowing temperatures to plummet to the lower and middle teens. Under mostly sunny skies, readings recover to the lower and middle 30s. Wind chill values are in the 20s. The breeze settles down and shifts to the southwest by Friday. More sunshine to end the week, and a little boost in temperatures, has afternoon highs pushing lower and middle 40s. A decent warming trend arrives in time for the weekend.

WEEKEND WARMTH

We’ll say goodbye to any snow leftover on the ground. We are treated to above average temperatures, which are expected to top out near 50 on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine helps to warm us up too. A few more clouds expected Sunday but that doesn’t stop temperatures from climbing to the lower 50s.



RAIN SHOWERS, NOT SNOW SHOWERS

Our next system approaches Monday keeping the clouds around. A few showers can’t be ruled out either. Shower chances go up, overnight into early Tuesday, with a cold front passing through the area. With temperatures in the 50s, we are dealing with rain, not snow. They fall back to the 40s by Tuesday. Readings stay in the lower 40s for Wednesday.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist